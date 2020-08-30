Injured Emmanuel Lomotey misses Amiens defeat to Le Havre

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey's absence was greatly missed by Amiens, who suffered their first defeat of the 2020-21 French Ligue 2 season.
Amiens were beaten 1-0 by Le Havre on Saturday night at Stade Océane. Lomotey missed the game due to an injury he suffered in the first game of the season.
Lomotey picked up a hamstring injury in the game against AS Nancy, which Amiens won by 1-0. The 22-year-old put up an impressive performance despite plying in an unusual centre-back position.
Amiens were hopeful of Lomotey making an early recovery to feature this weekend but he couldn’t, thereby missing the trip to Le Havre.
Lomotey joined the Unicorns from Spanish side UD Extremadura on last week in a deal worth around €500,000.
