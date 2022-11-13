Injured Italy-based player turns to Ghana's Totti Laryea to regain full fitness

Totti Laryea working with Vajebah Kaliefah Sakor

Norwegian player of Liberian descent Vajebah Kaliefah Sakor has engaged the services of highly sought-after fitness trainer, Francis Totti Laryea to help him regain full fitness after sustaining a long-term injury.

The 26-year-old midfielder who plies his trade in the third-tier of Italian football for Triestina turned to the highly-rated Ghanaian physical trainer as he steps up recovery from a three-month injury.



Khaliefah Sakor is currently in Ghana and has been working fervently with Totti Laryea to fight his way back to full fitness and resume active football.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the midfielder disclosed that he opted for Totti Laryea due to his reputation as one of the best fitness trainers around.



He is confident that teaming up with Totti Laryea and applying his regimented training methods which are tailored for specific clients will help him greatly.

“I’m in Ghana for Totti Laryea to help me to regain my fitness… he is an amazing physical trainer so I was recommended to come to him..”



Totti Laryea who is the owner of the ‘Train Like a Pro GH fitness center at Lashibi/ Sakumonu Astro Turf in Accra is the brain behind the incredible fitness record of some of Ghana’s best players.



Among his clientele are Gladson Awako, Clifford Aboagye,(Mexico) Edmund Arko Mensah(FC Honka, Finland)Prince Arthur,(Tudu Mighty Jet) Bernard Arthur, Felix Akorlor(Techiman Eleven Wonders), and Abednego Tetteh.