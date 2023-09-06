Injured Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Ghana’s squad to face Central African Republic

Coach Chris Hughton is now left with 24 players and will finalise preparations for the clash

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil will not be part of the Black Stars squad that will play against the Central African Republic this week.

Since Monday, the national team has been preparing for the final Group E match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Joseph Paintsil is one of the 25 players invited for the clash against the Central African Republic.



Unfortunately, he has not been able to shake off an injury he picked up in the last match of Genk and as a result, he is unable to stay for the AFCON qualifier.



He has been granted permission to return to Belgium for his club to take care of him.

“The Technical team of the Black Stars has granted Joseph Paintsil permission to return to his club in Belgium due to injury.



"The winger sustained the injury in the last period of his League game against Anderlecht on Sunday and was later substituted - forcing him to withdraw from Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic. The player will return to his club immediately to commence rehabilitation,” a communiqué by the GFA said on Tuesday, September 5.



Coach Chris Hughton is now left with 24 players and will finalise preparations for the clash against the Central African Republic tomorrow.



The game comes off on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.