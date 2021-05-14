Injured Olympics goalkeeper Saed Salifu says CEO asked him to foot his own medical bills

Great Olympics goalkeeper, Saed Salifu

Great Olympics goalkeeper, Saed Salifu, has disclosed to Happy Sports that he was told by the club to go seek treatment and later be reimbursed by the club.

Saed picked up an injury and is currently at home seeking treatment without any financial support from the club.



According to him, he was told by Chief Executive Officer, Oluboi Commodore to go to the hospital with his own money and later the club will refund the money after providing the receipt.



“I was told by the CEO of the club Oluboi Commodore to go to the hospital and take care of myself, later they will reimburse me”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“It didn’t make sense to me because I wasn’t having the sort of money needed for the treatment at that time. So I decided to go to my parents for treatment. I am currently getting better and hoping to join the team soon”.

Saed indicated he was sad the team lost to Aduana Stars on Thursday in this matchday 24 fixture.



“I didn’t watch the game but I am sad we lost against Aduana Stars. Even though I can’t play again for the rest of the season, I will be part if they win the title so definitely, I feel bad we lost”



Saed Salifu has been in top form for Great Olympics this season before sustaining the injury.