Injured Prince Adu Kwabena to miss U-20 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament

Bechem United striker, Prince Adu Kwabena

Bechem United striker, Prince Adu Kwabena has been ruled out of the 2021 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after picking up an injury on club duties.

The 19-year-old attacker who missed the WAFU Zone B championship in December 2020, has picked up a knee ligament injury, the club has confirmed.



Adu Kwabena was part of the 30-man provisional squad for the tournament and was expected to give coach Karim Zito options upfront.



In a related development, Israel based defender David Acquah has also been ruled out of the tournament after failing to report to camp.

The 19-year-old Maccabi Haifa player was also named in the provisional list. The Black Satellites are paired in Group C with Tanzania, The Gambia, and Morocco.



Ghana is chasing a record fourth Africa U-20 title after winning the trophy in 1993, 1999, and 2009.



The biennial competition comes off in Mauritania from Sunday, February 14, to Saturday, March 6, 2021.