Injured Reading defender Andy Yiadom vows to return stronger next season

Reading defender Andy Yiadom has vowed to return stronger next season after he was struck with an injury.

The right-back could not finish the season with his side due to a setback.



Yiadom has been on the sideline for the past five weeks nursing his injury.



The Ghana International is already hoping for a better season ahead after a frustrating time.

“Been a frustrating time having to watch the boys from this spot over the past 5 weeks. Will be working hard over the break to make sure I’m ready for the season ahead,” he tweeted.



The 28-year-old moved to Reading two years ago from Barnsley and has remained a key player for Mark Bowen’s side.



Reading could only manage a 14th place finish in the English Championship.

