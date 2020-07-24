0
Sports News Fri, 24 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Injured Reading defender Andy Yiadom vows to return stronger next season

Andy Yiadom 1 Reading defender Andy Yiadom

Listen to the Article

Reading defender Andy Yiadom has vowed to return stronger next season after he was struck with an injury.

The right-back could not finish the season with his side due to a setback.

Yiadom has been on the sideline for the past five weeks nursing his injury.

The Ghana International is already hoping for a better season ahead after a frustrating time.

“Been a frustrating time having to watch the boys from this spot over the past 5 weeks. Will be working hard over the break to make sure I’m ready for the season ahead,” he tweeted.

The 28-year-old moved to Reading two years ago from Barnsley and has remained a key player for Mark Bowen’s side.

Reading could only manage a 14th place finish in the English Championship.

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: