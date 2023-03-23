Injured Salisu Mohammed doubtful for Ghana vs Angola match

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has hinted that defender Mohammed Salisu could miss the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The Black Stars on Thursday, March 23, 2023, will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in a game that will be Chris Hughton's first as Ghana coach.



Ghana desperately needs the points to edge their opponents in Group E, but Chris Hughton has hinted that Mohammed Salisu might not get to play in his home city because of injury concerns.



"The only injury concern in the squad will be Mohammed Salisu who there has been some concerns about him over the last few weeks."



"He has had some injury difficulties over the last two weeks at his club. Although he played last week, the club hasn't used him full-time because of that," Chris Hughton said at his pre-match conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Chris Hughton added that they will still have the chance to assess the Southampton defender on whether he can play or not.



"He will be the only doubt that we have and we will have to think about it today and tomorrow."







