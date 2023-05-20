0
Injured Semenyo to miss Bournemouth's games against Man United, Everton

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bournemouth's hopes for a strong finish to their Premier League campaign have been dealt a blow as Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out of their remaining fixtures due to a shin injury.

The Ghanaian attacker, who joined Bournemouth in January, will miss the upcoming matches against Manchester United on Saturday in round 37 and Everton on the final day of the season.

Manager Gary O'Neil confirmed the news, expressing disappointment over Semenyo's absence in these crucial matches.

The 23-year-old had been adjusting to the club, featuring in 11 Premier League games and scoring his debut goal against Leeds United a few weeks ago.

Semenyo's injury occurred prior to their recent game against Chelsea, causing him to sit out the match. However, hopes were initially high that he would recover in time to participate in the final fixtures of the season.

Unfortunately, the severity of the shin injury necessitated surgery, prolonging his recovery period and ruling him out until the next season.

Speaking about Semenyo's condition, O'Neil stated, "Antoine has had surgery, so he will be out until next season. We're hopeful that he returns and can have a decent spell with the team before the season starts, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers."

