'Injured' Teen phenom Raymond Asante presented as Udinese First Team player for season

Ghanaian youngster Raymond Asante has been named in Udinese’s First Team squad for the 2023/24 season.

The 19-year-old has earned a quick promotion into Andrea Sottil’s squad for the upcoming campaign.



Asante turned heads of Le Zebrette during his one-year stint with the Primavera squad where he scored three goals in 21 matches and provides three assists.



He is one of four players Florin Thauvin, Sekou Diawara and Simone Pafundi



Despite carrying a shoulder, the former Apostles FC playmaker was introduced to the fans as member of the First Team roster on Friday ahead of the friendly against Qatari side Al Rayan.



Asante will miss the first month of the Serie A campaign.

''I must say, I expected my promotion because of the hard work last season and more importantly the design of God- without Him this wouldn’t have happened,’’ Asante told GHANASoccernet.com.



''Coming here has been seen improve in all areas of my game and I am very confident of playing more matches in the Serie A and also Cup matches.



''I know it won’t be easy but I am ready to work my socks off and win the trust of the coach.''



Asante can play as a winger or in the hole behind the centre forward.



Last summer, he signed a five-year contract with the club running until 30 June 2027.