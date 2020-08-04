Sports News

Injured Thomas Partey steadily making progress in recovery room

Thomas Partey getting back in shape

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey is making steady progress in the recovery room as he nears full fitness ahead of his team's Uefa Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The Ghana international has been out with an injury for the past few months having been on the receiving end of a knock in his team’s Spanish La Liga encounter against Real Sociedad.



Though he has been ruled out of the Uefa Champions League game against RB Leipzig, there is a slim chance he can recover in time to play a part for Diego Simeone’s team.



Thomas Partey has looked good at the training center of the Rojiblancos yesterday and today. Though he managed to do light training in isolation, he is nowhere near full fitness.

The medical team and physios of Atletico Madrid continue to monitor his progress and will conduct an assessment this weekend.



If he comes good, he will be added to the squad to face RB Leipzig on August 12. It is a game his services will be needed following the kind of impressive season he has had.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.