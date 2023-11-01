Injured Thomas Partey undergoes further assessment today

Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey will be out of action for several weeks, this is according to his Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Black Stars midfielder was part of the Ghana squad that played against Mexico and the USA in the October international break.



However, after returning to Arsenal, he picked up a muscle injury and missed three of the team’s matches after the international break.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal’s game against West Ham United in midweek, Mikel Areta provided some updates on the player’s injury.



According to the Spanish tactician, the club does not know for certain how long Thomas Partey will be out.

He said Thomas Partey will undergo additional assessment today to ascertain the extent of the injury.



“I think he will be out for weeks - I don’t know how long but he’s got another appointment today and we will see more after that,” Mikel Arteta said.



Due to his injury, Thomas Partey will be absent on Wednesday, November 1, when Arsenal takes on West Ham in the EFL Cup.