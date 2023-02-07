Injuries are destroying our progress - Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo

Seydou Zerbo

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, claims that the absence of several of his players owing to varying levels of injury has adversely impacted his tactical system during matches in the Ghana Premier League.

In their matchweek 16 game yesterday, new signing Rashid Nortey opened the scoring for Asante Kotoko in the 24th minute with a simple tap-in from close range.



Just four minutes later, Cameroonian forward Stephen Mukwala curled one in to double the lead for his side.



While the two goals would separate the two teams at halftime, Accra Lions did not have the men to stage a comeback in the second half.



A second goal from Steven Mukwala and Enoch Morisson in the 50th and 57th minutes respectively propelled Asante Kotoko to the 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking after the game Seydou Zerbo said:



"We can’t say much because the players are getting injured all the time. Match after match they’re getting injured,"



"Even you can see today about two players get another injury we have to replace them. We will work on that,"