Injuries has hampered our season – Asante Kotoko communications Director

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko Communications and Brands Manager, David Obeng Nyarko has said that persistent injuries have hampered the club's campaign in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The defending league champions have been inconsistent in the domestic top flight and are currently occupying the 5th position with 39 points after 26 matches into the season.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, David Obeng Nyarko attributed his side's struggle in the Ghanaian top flight to injuries setback.



“Our season has really been hampered by injuries, almost every single player at Kotoko has faced an injury or two. A lot of factors lead to this injury situation in our league, sometimes the quality of the pitches we use, let be frank with ourselves, these are injury-prone pitches because ideally, the pitches need to be watered before games because some of the pitches are very hard, Muntari even complained"

“In order to prevent injuries our medical team resort to taping, they use to tape players in every game. Those tapes are very expensive and I can tell you that, in every game we spend almost GHC5000 on taping our players, just to avoid injuries. In fact, injuries have really worried us” he said.



Asante Kotoko will host Aduana Stars on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.