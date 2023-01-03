Injuries have hampered my progress - Baba Rahman

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman, has admitted that injuries have hampered his progress adding that it has changed his style of play.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC left has been criticized for his poor outings at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Rahman’s rise to stardom started after his impressive run of form at Augsburg which earned him a move to Premier League side, Chelsea, but the Ghanaian has failed to live up to expectations.



He has since been shipped out on loans to various clubs.



While he hasn’t had the best of years in recent times, injuries have also hampered his development with the defender admitting it has led to him changing his style of play.



“I will say injuries have changed me a lot. Injuries in my knees have changed my style of play,” he told Joy Prime.

“Like my running pattern. I also had to adapt to how it changed my body. It has also made me tough, much more than I was before. Because having these kinds of injuries and having to battle it and getting back to playing, it shows mentally prepared I was.”



Adding to reoccurring injuries, the 28-year-old says his recent ones don’t keep him out as long as the ones in the past.



“These injuries that I have had recently are better than the ones that will keep me like a year-and-half without playing,” he continued.



“My first injury took me one-and-half years to get back to playing and the second one took me eight months. These ones are just a setback.”