Injury rules Arsenal star Partey out of Ghana squad

Arteta will be desperate to have the midfielder back as soon as possible

Thomas Partey will be staying at Arsenal during the international break following the injury that forced him off midway through Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

The Gunners midfielder suffered a thigh problem early in the first half against Villa and although he played the opening 45 minutes, he was replaced at half-time by Dani Ceballos.



Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta said he was unsure how long the 27-year-old would be sidelined for.



“We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away,” said the Arsenal manager. “Let's wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.”



When asked whether he thought Partey would still link up with Ghana during the upcoming international break, Arteta added: “I don't know. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.”



Goal has since been told that it has been decided that Partey will be staying at Arsenal due to the injury and will continue to receive treatment to ensure he returns to fitness as soon as possible.



He will miss Ghana’s two African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan, which are scheduled to be played on Thursday, November 12 and Tuesday, November 17.

Arsenal’s first game back following the international break is against Leeds United on November 22 at Elland Road.



Partey is said to be in a positive mood and is hopeful the injury will not keep him sidelined for too long.



Arteta will be desperate to have the midfielder back as soon as possible, with Arsenal having now lost three of their last four games in the Premier League.



Sunday night’s defeat, their fourth in eight league matches this season, sent them into the international break sitting 11th in the table, six points adrift of leaders Leicester.



“We performed below our standards,” Arteta accepted after the game. “I didn't see the spirit for the first time that I have seen every day in training and every day when we compete.



“This is totally my fault, it is why I am here, I am responsible for that, to make sure the team performs and competes at the highest level every three days. I haven't done that, so obviously it is my fault.”