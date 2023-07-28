'Insha Allah, King Faisal will also be vindicated by CAS’ – Alhaji Grusah reacts to CAS ruling against GFA

Alhaji Karim Grusah

Bankroller of Ghanaian side, King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah is positive his side’s appeal against the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to dismiss their protest, solidifying their demotion to Division One next season should yield results.

King Faisal FC’s hopes of overturning their relegation from the Ghana Premier League were shattered as GFA dismissed their protest to challenge the outcome of their match against Tamale City FC.



The match took place on May 6 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, where King Faisal FC suffered a 4-1 defeat against Tamale City FC.



Alleging that Tamale City FC had fielded an ineligible player, specifically Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, King Faisal FC lodged a protest seeking victory by default. The potential three points could have significantly boosted their chances of avoiding relegation.



According to Alhaji Grusah, King Faisal would soon receive a similar ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who earlier today, 27 July 2023 issued a statement annulling all sanctions imposed on players involved in alleged match-fixing between Inter Allies and AshantiGold SC, with included himself.



The CAS ruling overturns all punishments imposed by the Ghana FA, including a ban on the said players.

The GFA’s Disciplinary Committee decision sanctioned 21 players who were involved in the match, which ended 7-0 for AshantiGold at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.



“Insha Allah, King Faisal will also receive a similar ruling by CAS. We shall be vindicated. Allah will ensure that we win this appeal because we speak the truth. This is not the first time I have made an injunction placed on the league and we will do it again. After our appeal was thrown away, we requested records of proceedings and were denied. Whatever the reason was, we do not know. But I know the General Secretary of the GFA, I know what he is trying to do” Alhaji said on Happy FM’s award-winning sports show, Wamputu Sports.



The GFA, who were given a 20-day ultimatum by CAS to respond to King Faisal’s appeal urged that the case be thrown out.



GFA in their response stated that granting King Faisal’s request for a stay in judgment would cause more harm to the football governing body and the teams that have already qualified for the Ghana Premier League. According to the GFA, these teams have already invested funds to meet the licensing regulations of the league.