Instead of talking about new taxes, we're talking about someone's wife - Saddick Adams slams Ghanaian youth

Ace sports journalist Saddick Adams alias Obama has questioned the priority of Ghanaian youth, accusing them of dabbling in trivialities.

The head of Sports at Angel Broadcasting Network is furious with the silence of Ghanaian youth on the three new taxes passed by Parliament on Friday, March 31, 2023.



Saddick Adams is unhappy with the lack of interest by the youth in matters of national concern and demands a change in attitude.



He is concerned that instead of waging campaigns against the bills and holding discussions on the impact of the taxes, the youth are rather concerned with trivial issues that do not bring home anything.



“The youth are a disappointment. Parliament passed three new bills over the weekend and Ghanaian youth are not concerned. The same weekend that Parliament passed three new taxes, instead of the youth protesting, we were talking about whether someone’s wife is beautiful or not.



“Some are not even aware that the government is introducing new taxes. Elsewhere people will protest and send a message to the leaders. We will not talk about the merits or demerits of the taxes and if they will help us or not.

“We deserve these kinds of leaders. Write about the taxes and no one will pay attention but talk about the appearance of someone’s wife and you’ll have several engagements. We deserve these kinds of leaders.



Parliament by a 136-137 majority decision passed the three revenue bills on Friday, March 31.



The bills are the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.



The government is seeking to generate approximately GH¢4 billion per year to supplement domestic revenue.



