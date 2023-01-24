Insults made me stronger as a person - Asamoah Gyan recounts challenging times

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has opened up on how he dealt with the insults and criticism from sections of the media and Ghanaians during his time in the national team.

Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's all-time goalscorer is arguably one of the most talked about Ghanaian players with many emphasis on his late penalty miss against Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



He said in an interview on Accra-based TV3, that the insults and criticisms made him stronger, and that he didn't allow the negative comments to slow him down.



“The insults and criticisms made me a strong guy. All my life, I was pampered and that was how I developed that tough skin," he said on The Day Show on TV3.

Asamoah Gyan ended his Black Stars career as Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals having played in three tournaments.



He also scored 51 goals in 109 appearances to become all-time scorer for the Black Stars.