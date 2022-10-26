Insults reign as Songo declares war on Asempa FM colleagues over failed Kotoko friendly against Belize

Patrick Osei Agyemang, a management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has declared war on two of his colleagues at Multimedia over their reportage on Asante Kotoko’s botched friendly match against Belize.

Songo is incensed and has gone full foul against Benedict Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho and Kwaku Obeng Maestro for an editorial the two did on the game that has been canceled.



On both social media and his Fire for Fire show, Songo took his two colleagues to the cleaners, questioning their competence as journalists.



Songo said that his two colleagues did not exhibit their highest of journalism standards by questioning why the friendly match which had been hyped by himself failed to happen.



He vowed to deal with them and ensure that they lose what he considers to be a turf war at Multimedia.



“The two of you sit on a morning show and pursue agenda. The foolish things you’ve been doing, what are your numbers? You people are funny. I went to Belize and realized an opportunity and grabbed it through the Mayor. All I told them was that during the World Cup, we will bring the team because we don’t want the players to be rusty.

“I had my plans and decided to take care of the team. How do I promise to take off the Belize national team? How do I conduct such negotiations? The two of you sit on Asempa and talk anyhow. Where is the credibility? The morning show is meant to discuss issues from the newspapers but you use the Asempa morning show for your agenda. You are paid well but because of the begging, you can’t do your job,” he said.



In October this year, Kotoko announced that they were going to travel to Belize to play a friendly game against the national team of the Central American country.



The club however announced later that the game has been canceled because the Belize FA said they were unable to put together a team for the game.







