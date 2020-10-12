Inter Allies FC confirms Samuel Armah's move to Albanian side KF Skenderbeu

Ghana international Samuel Armah

Inter Allies striker, Samuel Armah, has joined Albanian top-flight side KF Skenderbeu on a season-long loan, the club has announced.

As earlier reported by GHANAsoccernet.com, Armah joins the club on loan with the option for the club to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.



A statement from the club read: "Our striker Samuel Armah has completed a move to Albania top-flight side KF Skenderbeu on a season-long loan deal.



"The deal which sees the player move to Europe contains an option to buy clause after the one season loan contract."



"Armah arrived in Albania last Thursday and trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Saturday morning".

The 20-year-old scored two goals in 16 appearances in the truncated 2019/20 season.





Samuel Armah in his new colors in Albania ????????



?????????? #iafc #ElevenIsToOne pic.twitter.com/qGLfXyBokP — Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) October 12, 2020