Inter Allies announce squad list for GPL second round

Inter Allies players

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have strengthened their squad with the additions of Gockel Ahotor, Ghana U-20 AFCON winner Ivan Anokye and Nigerian youngster Andy Okpe.

The Eleven is to One Boys have included all three players in their 30 man squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Inter Allies have had a very poor start to the season, currently bottom of the table and would be hoping the arrivals of the trio will help avoid the drop.



Ahotor is making a second return to the club with Ivan Anokye joining from MSK Zilina Africa after a successful U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Coach Danijel Mujkanovic submitted a 30-man list for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Below is the full squad:



