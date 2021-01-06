Inter Allies coach Danijel Mujkanovic confident of beating relegation

Inter Allies new coach Danijel Mujkanovic is optimistic the club will not be relegation candidates after winning his first game in charge.

The Eleven Is To One edged Eleven Wonders 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday which saw them move to 14th on the table.



''I know if we work hard we are not going to be relegated. That is not my concern at all,'' he said in his post-match conference.



''Throughout the week the guys have been performing really well at training putting in a lot of energy in it and trying to train good.



''I also know they did same when Henrik [his predecessor]was here. For me it's just to take it to the next step when we have the ball.

''We have been having problems with creating chances but today we had some few chances and I know that if we continue to be working at the level we did this week, we are going to improve constantly.



''For me it is like let's take 1 game at a time and get more confidence for each game then I am sure off we will be going up the table. What number are we going to finish at? Let's look at that at the end of the season.''



Up next for Inter Allies is a trip to the Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.