Inter Allies coach confident team will improve on goal scoring against Great Olympics

Inter Allies head coach, Danijel Mujkanovic

Inter Allies head coach Danijel Mujkanovic says his side have been working to improve their goal scoring problem ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday nine encounter against Great Olympics.

Inter Allies lost to Berekum Chelsea on matchday eight and are hoping to bounce back from that defeat.



Mujkanovic who suffered his first defeat in charge of the club against Berekum Chelsea says the focus is on how to create more scoring options in the games.



After the last defeat to Berekum Chelsea, we have been working in the same way we’ve been working regarding the first two games after the new year.”



“We are still trying to improve mostly our offensive style of play, we are trying to build even more options when we attack and see we can produce better and bigger chances up in front with our offensive players.”

A game against Olympics who have new coaches in charge, Dani expressed that his approach to the game won’t be different from the way he does his things.



“I know that Olympics have a new coach but for me, it doesn’t matter if he’s new or old, we will do the same thing as we also do regarding our opponents, we will analyse them and see how they play, and see which option it gives us.”



Inter Allies is currently placed 14th on the league table with seven points after matchday eight.