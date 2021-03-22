Inter Allies confirm squad list for GPL second round

Ivan Anokye

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have submitted their 30 man squad to the Ghana Football Association for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The bottom club has strengthened their squad with the additions a lot of addition.



Samuel Armah, Abdul Nassiru Hamzah, Gockel Ahortor and Kwabena Kyeremanteng have all return to the club.

Ghana U-20 AFCON winner Ivan Anokye and Nigerian youngster Andy Okpe.



Coach Danijel Mujkanovic submitted a 30-man list for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.