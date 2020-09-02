Inter Allies cool interest in Christopher Bonney

Click for Market Deals →
Inter Allies have cooled their interest in Hearts of Oak midfielder Christopher Bonney, according to Graphic Sports Online.
Bonney is one of the players the Phobians have put on the transfer market as they seek to strengthen the team ahead of the start of the new season.
Inter Allies had expressed the desire to sign the right-back on loan and talks between the parties involved started before the lockdown.
The report further stated that Inter Allies are no longer ready to have Bonney in their fold and they have pulled out of the deal as they focus on other options.
A return to his former club Ebusua Dwarfs on loan is likely while there is a possibility of the player switching to Legon Cities.
Bonney has also previously played for Unistar Academy and Asante Kotoko.
