Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah pens contract extension

Wed, 28 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Inter Allies have announced defender Hashmin Musah has signed a one-year contract extension.
This means the centre back will be available for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
Musah has been at the club since 2016 and has gone on to make 48 appearances.
In March 2018, he signed a new two-year contract with the 'Eleven Is To One' boys.
Inter Allies open their campaign on the weekend of 13-16 November against Dreams FC at home.
They travel to Karela United the following week before a home clash against giants Hearts of Oak.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.