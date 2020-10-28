Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah pens contract extension

Inter Allies have announced defender Hashmin Musah has signed a one-year contract extension.

This means the centre back will be available for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Musah has been at the club since 2016 and has gone on to make 48 appearances.



In March 2018, he signed a new two-year contract with the 'Eleven Is To One' boys.

Inter Allies open their campaign on the weekend of 13-16 November against Dreams FC at home.



They travel to Karela United the following week before a home clash against giants Hearts of Oak.