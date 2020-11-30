'Inter Allies didn't play extraordinary football' - Hearts of Oak coach after defeat

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Edward Nii Odoom is blaming their match-week 3 defeat to Inter Allies on the wastefulness of his team.

Accra Hearts of Oak was beaten by a lone goal by Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 29, for the match-week three fixtures in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Richmond Lamptey's 61-minute strike made the Phobians taste their first defeat in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking at the post-match conference, coach Edward Nii Odoom bemoaned his side's inability to convert chances despite creating several of them in the game.

“We had all chances, our opponents didn’t play anything extraordinary," Odoom told the press. We started playing high, pressing to score early but we couldn’t convert our chances."



"We will talk to the players to come back stronger in our next game," he added.