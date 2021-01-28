Inter Allies goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah disappointed by team's position on league table

Goalkeeper, Gideon Ahenkorah

Inter Allies shot-stopper Gideon Ahenkorah has expressed disappointment in the club's current position in the Ghana Premier League.

The 'Eleven is to One' lads are 17th on the league table after defeating to Medeama on match-day ten of the 2020/21 campaign. A loss Ahenkorah laments they did not deserve.



"It’s a painful defeat because throughout the game we really forced to get more goals, playing so well and going home with nothing is just painful," Ahenkorah told Inter Allies media.



"As the coach said, placing 17th on an 18-team league after 10 games, its’ just bad and somehow we feel disappointed as a unit.

"We are 10 games into the season and we are doing our maximum best to get on top," he concluded.



Inter Allies will host fellow relegation-threatened side Legon Cities on Sunday for matchday eleven.