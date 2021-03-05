Inter Allies hold AshantiGold to 1-1 draw

Inter Allies were tough on the Miners

Inter Allies FC failed to make their home advantage count as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by AshantiGold SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday in the Ghana Premier League.

The "Eleven Is To One" is completing the first round of the season at the bottom of the premiership standings.



The draw sees the Miners move only one place up on the log from 11th to the 10th position with 22 points.



Allies boss Dani Mujkanovic made four alterations to the squad that lost 2-1 to Aduana Stars in the last league game in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Enterprising left-back Fard Ibrahim returned to the starting lineup for the injured Richard Acquaah.



Felix Abuska and Alex Aso also replaced Paul Abanga and Emmanuel Adjetey in the starting XI respectively for the game.

Nigerian import Kingsley Fidelis Kuku also replaced his compatriot Sunday Henry Kalu.



On the other hand, AshantiGold stop-gap coach Isaac Kofi Sarfo made four changes to the team that were beaten 4-1 by Dreams FC last time.



Yaw Annor has recovered from his injury to take the place of Amos Addai in the starting lineup.



Kwame Moses replaced Richard Osei Agyemang in central whereas Empem Dacosta and Evans Obeng came in for Stephen Bentil and Mark Agyekum respectively.



The visitors had the best scoring opportunity of the first half but midfielder David Abagna Sandan fluffed the one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Rashid Seidu in the 5th minute.

Richmond Lamptey curled in a beautiful one past goalkeeper Robert Dabuo in the 62nd minute to put the home side ahead.



AshantiGold drew level in the 76th through substitute Dacosta Boadu who netted his 3rd goal of the season on his return from injury.



Allies will begin the second round of the season away at Dreams FC likewise AshantiGold who will also make a trip to Karela United.