Inter Allies loan midfielder Abraham Okyere to Al Hilal United FC of UAE

Inter Allies midfielder, Abraham Okyere, has joined United Arab Emirates third-tier side, Al Hilal United FC on loan.

His season-long loan move expires at the end of June 2021.



Okyere completed his move on Monday evening, according to the club.

He was promoted from Inter Allies and made his first-team debut in the Normalization Committee tournament.



Okyere has made 10 appearances and has grown in confidence to form part of the first-team squad.