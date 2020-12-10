Inter Allies part ways with coach Tony Lokko

Thu, 10 Dec 2020 Source: interalliesfc.com
Inter Allies FC have parted ways with head coach Tony Lokko with immediate effect.
We want to state emphatically that, the two parties agreed to end the relationship by mutual consent.
We would like to thank Tony Lokko for his contribution and wish him all the best in his next chapter.
