Inter Allies sign Ghana U-20 defender Ivan Anokye

Ivan Anokye has joined Inter Allies

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have announced the signing of AFCON U-20 winner Ivan Anokye.

The defender joins the Eleven is to One boys from MSK Zilina Africa for the rest of the 2020/21 season.



“We are delighted to announce that Ghana U20 defender Ivan Anokye Mensah has signed for us,” the club confirmed on their website.



“He joined us from lower-tier side MSK Zilina Africa FC until the end of the 2020/21 season,” they added.



Anokye joins Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Richard Arthur as the club’s signing in the transfer window.

The Black Satellites defender expressed delight after completing his move to the top tier club.



“We all know what this Club is made of, they have a track record of developing young players and that’s why I am excited to be here,” he told interalliesfc.com



“I can’t wait to give my best and help the team in the second round, I just can’t wait to get started,” he added.



Ivan Anokye was a member of the squad that won the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Ghana in Mauritania.