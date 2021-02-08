Inter Allies sign Nigerian striker Sunday Henry Kalu to bolster squad

Nigerian striker, Sunday Henry Kalu

Inter Allies FC have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Sunday Henry Kalu, footballghana.com can report.

The team has struggled in the first half of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and as a result, are battling early relegation after matchday 13.



In a bid to turn things around, the team in the last couple of weeks has been looking at bringing in players to augment their squad.



Today, the club has confirmed that they have signed Nigerian striker Sunday Henry Kalu.

“Inter Allies is delighted to announce the signing of striker Sunday Henry Kalu.



“The Nigerian international joins on a two-year deal from Nigerian side Right2Win Sports Academy,” Inter Allies FC announced on Monday.



He becomes just one of three Nigerian players signed by Inter Allies. The others are Isah Ali and Kingsley Kuku.