Inter Allies sign Nigerian youngster Ali Isah

Ali Isah.jpeg Ali Isah

Thu, 29 Oct 2020

Inter Allies have announced the signing of Nigerian youngster Ali Isah from Nigerian side Remo Stars SC.

He joins on a season-long loan deal after completing paperwork on Wednesday afternoon.

The centre back promises to be a good addition to the side having played for Nigerian second-tier side Remo Stars SC.

“I feel so happy to join Inter Allies FC, it’s a beautiful Club and I’m glad to be here,” he told Allies Media.

“I really appreciate being given the opportunity to play for this team. I will give my maximum best to see the progress of the team.”

He will join his new teammates tomorrow for his first training session.

Ali Isah is a tough defender and very vibrant in winning area duels due to his fantastic height.

