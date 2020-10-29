Inter Allies sign Nigerian youngster Ali Isah

Ali Isah

Inter Allies have announced the signing of Nigerian youngster Ali Isah from Nigerian side Remo Stars SC.

He joins on a season-long loan deal after completing paperwork on Wednesday afternoon.



The centre back promises to be a good addition to the side having played for Nigerian second-tier side Remo Stars SC.



“I feel so happy to join Inter Allies FC, it’s a beautiful Club and I’m glad to be here,” he told Allies Media.

“I really appreciate being given the opportunity to play for this team. I will give my maximum best to see the progress of the team.”



He will join his new teammates tomorrow for his first training session.



Ali Isah is a tough defender and very vibrant in winning area duels due to his fantastic height.