Inter Milan offers Kwadwo Asamoah to AS Roma

Asamoah is not considered as an integral part of Antonio Conte's team this season

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been offered to Serie A side AS Roma according to reports in the Italian media.

The Ghanaian international is set to exit the club after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United in January.



Asamoah is not considered as an integral part of Antonio Conte's plan and will leave the club before the transfer window shuts in the coming days.



The former Juventus wing-back has been offered to the Capital club who are also considering him as an alternative on the left to Fonseca.



The 31-year-old Ghanaian wing-back, is contracted to Inter Milan until the end of the season.

He has been excluded from the registered squad list of 25 players submitted by the club to Lega Serie A for this season.







