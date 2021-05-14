Inter Milan reignite interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Newly crowned Italian champions Inter Milan have reignited their interest in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Fichajes.

The midfielder is reportedly on the radar of Antonio Conte who wants to strengthen his squad for next season.



Conte has been a huge fan of the former Atletico Madrid player but failed to secure his services last summer despite showing interest.



The ex-Chelsea manager sees the Arsenal midfielder as the perfect replacement for Marcel Brozorvic. The Croatian midfielder's contract with the Nerazurri's expires at the end of the season.

Partey has had a mixed season in England, having struggled with injuries and consistency and with European football out of reach next season for Arsenal, the 27-year-old could consider a move to Italy.



However, Inter Milan would have to break the bank to sign the midfielder who moved to the Gunners for £45 million.



Partey has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since joining last summer.