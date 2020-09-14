Sports News

Inter Milan set to offer Brozovic and Perisic to Atletico Madrid in exchange for Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Italian giants Inter Milan is interested in an exchange deal that will bring Ghana and Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey to the San Siro.

Manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in the highly sought after midfielder, and could make an offer that will include two players namely Marcelo Brozorvic and Ivan Perisic for the Ghanaian.



Thomas Partey, also a prime target for English giants Arsenal, has been outstanding for the Rojiblancos making his most chased midfielder in Europe.



Last season, the deputy Black Stars captain played 45 times for the Madrid based club.

Despite seeing more playing time, the 27-year-old has refused to extend his contract with Atletico, although the club has had an extension talks with him.



Brozorvic was an integral member for Inter Milan last season as they finished second in Serie A and runners-up in the Europa League.



Ivan Perisic, who was on loan in Germany played a peripheral role as Bayern Munich won the treble in Germany.

