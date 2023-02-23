0
Interest in local football still intact - George Afriyie on GPL low fan patronage

George Afriyie 1.png Former Vice President of GFA, George Afriyie

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, believes interest in local football has not diminished.

He says fans do not go to the stadia because of certain things that are happening in the football system.

Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and other Ghana Premier League clubs have struggled to attract fans to their games recently. The two most successful clubs in the country cannot even get over 5,000 fans to watch their games.

Speaking ahead of Asempa FM's sports dialogue series on Friday, the Okyeman Planners founder is confident of having conversations to will convince fans to attend games.

"I’m expecting a contribution of ideas that will help improve spectatoring in our football centers.

"I’m expecting contributions from other stakeholders that will help rescue the dwindling fortunes we are seeing at our league centers now.

"As for the interest, it is there. Anyone who says interest in our football has diminished is telling lies but there are things that are going on that is not helping matters; that is why people will not come to the stadium with their kids and wives."

Source: footballghana.com
