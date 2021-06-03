International friendlies: 19 Black Stars players report to camp for June matches

The Black Stars at training

Nineteen (19) players have reported to the Black Stars camp ahead of the upcoming friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast this month.

The team has been training at the Cape Coast stadium ahead of the two matches.



Ghana has lined up two International friendly matches this month to test the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that get underway in September.

The Black Stars will play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat, on Tuesday, June 8 before hosting the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



The Nineteen players are – Kwame Opoku, Kudus Mohammed, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Danlad Ibrahim, Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Agyei, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Baba Idrissu, Moro Salifu, Joel Fameyeh, Gladson Awako, Emmanuel Gyasi, and Rashid Nortey.