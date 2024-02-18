Invest in interco and colts football - Samuel Inkoom advises GFA

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has called on the Ghana Football Association to prioritize the development of grassroots football in the country.

Grassroots and Colts football, which play a crucial role in nurturing young talents, have been overlooked and underfunded in recent years.



In places where these matches are played, players do so on sandy pitches, and access to proper match centres is limited across the nation.



Inkoom, who himself benefited from colts and inter-school football during his formative years, believes that investing more resources in grassroots football is essential to identifying and nurturing the country's best players.



He emphasized the importance of providing better facilities for matches, stating, “We all have responsibilities in developing the nation. If we are being honest with ourselves, are we happy with what is transpiring in Ghana’s football?

“We even don’t have common pitches, watching the Ghana Premier League on television is sad. We have to focus on colts, and inter-schools. We have to put more effort into youth football."



He said these on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



JNA/AE