Invest in other sports, not just boxing and football - Asamoah Gyan to authorities

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has urged authorities to invest in other sports and not just football and boxing, because the country is blessed with a wealth of talent in a variety of sports.

Gyan's statements come on the back of the nation's performance at the 2023 African Games held in Ghana.



“In the past, it was football and boxing…We produced a lot of champions in boxing. Now we had a high jump guy who also won gold [in the African Games]. We have a lot of potential in weightlifting and all of that. This African Games raised awareness that Ghana is blessed with talents. But this is the time we have to showcase them more,” he said during an interview with 3FM.



The African Games, hosted in Ghana for the first time, resulted in the country achieving its largest-ever medal tally, including an impressive 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze medals.



Gyan believes the performance in high jump and arm-wrestling, which won medals for Ghana at the games is enough proof to invest in other sports.

“No disrespect to them [arm-wrestling]. It raised eyebrows because nobody expected that but with all due respect to the association they ended up winning more gold for Ghana which motivated a lot of disciplines which also started getting gold for Ghana,” he added.



Gyan, through his All Regional Games, hopes to unearth more talents for Ghana in a variety of sports.



The maiden edition of the games has been slated for November 2024.



