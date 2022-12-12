Investigate interference of player selection in Black Stars - JE Sarpong

Veteran coach, JE Sarpong

Veteran coach, JE Sarpong has called for an investigation into alleged interference in player selection in the Black Stars by some bigwigs at the Ghana Football Association.

According to him, there could be an iota of truth in the public outcry over alleged influence in player selection and the Ethics Committee of the FA could look into it.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, the coach said, “manipulation of team selection by the FA and the public outcry about this practice must be investigated, even if it is a perception.



“This is because, in every human institution, which the FA is not an exception, there is bound to be manipulations, interference and interventions,” Coach Sarpong stated.



He explained that the technical team need a free room to operate to enable them to take responsibilities in their success and failures.

“It is only when those entrusted with the Black Stars job are given a free hand to operate that in the event of any failure, nobody would point accusing fingers at any official. But truth must be told that there is some interference in there,” Coach Sarpong explained.



“It is only when the members are neutral that they can do a good job and come out with a solid solution to address the canker killing Ghana football,” he noted.



JNA/KPE