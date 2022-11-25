1
Investigate the referee - Ghanaians chase FIFA and Elfath over Ronaldo's penalty

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Referee Ismail Elfath became the centre of attraction with some of his decisions in the Ghana - Portugal Group H fixture at the ongoing World Cup.

The Moroccan-American awarded a penalty after he adjudged a challenge by Mohammed Salisu in the penalty box against Cristiano Ronaldo as a foul.

The former Man United star subsequently converted the kick to give his side the lead in the game that took place on November 24.

Most pundits have since pointed to the fact that there was no contact between Salisu and Ronaldo and that the referee had to also refer to the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, which he did not.

The match ended 3 - 2 in favour of Portugal but the verdict on social media has been stern on FIFA and the referee.

See some critical tweets below:

See some social media reactions below:













