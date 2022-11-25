Investigate the referee - Ghanaians chase FIFA and Elfath over Ronaldo's penalty

Referee Ismail Elfath

Referee Ismail Elfath became the centre of attraction with some of his decisions in the Ghana - Portugal Group H fixture at the ongoing World Cup.

The Moroccan-American awarded a penalty after he adjudged a challenge by Mohammed Salisu in the penalty box against Cristiano Ronaldo as a foul.



The former Man United star subsequently converted the kick to give his side the lead in the game that took place on November 24.



Most pundits have since pointed to the fact that there was no contact between Salisu and Ronaldo and that the referee had to also refer to the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, which he did not.



The match ended 3 - 2 in favour of Portugal but the verdict on social media has been stern on FIFA and the referee.



See some critical tweets below:



See some social media reactions below:





So it got the turn of Ghana and the VAR stopped working?



@FIFAcom why?



Referee Alfath must be sanctioned for awarding that dubious penalty to Portugal without checking from the VAR.



I’m hopeful the Black Stars will bounce back!!! — Nana Akwasi Gyambibi (@YvesCoker) November 24, 2022

Referee Ismail Elfath was named 2022 @MLS Best Referee of the Year!



He was the Man of the Match in the game between Ghana and Portugal.



This man does not deserve to officiate any other match at the #FIFAWorldCup



Say no to racism.#shame | No VAR | Inaki pic.twitter.com/JL22Ttbyqd — Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) November 24, 2022

American referee Ismail Elfath awarded an imaginary penalty to Portugal against Ghana without checking with VAR pic.twitter.com/VbrdBorFZi — Blaise Eyong (@BlaiseEyong) November 24, 2022

Dear @FIFAcom @FIFAWorldCup could you please let this referee explain why he decided to rob Ghana Blackstars by refusing to use the VAR to decide on the penalty awarded to the Portuguese on the match between Ghana and Portugal. #QATAR2022 #RACISM #FIFATAKEACTION pic.twitter.com/SJHvKxFXfp — Naa Amerley (@Nak_love1) November 24, 2022

The referee actually robbed Ghana, we need VAR lines for Leao’s goal. Shame on you @FIFAcom and your referees. STOP CHEATING AFRICANS!!!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LewFPKMEZX — Kojo Darko???????? (@kojodarkoo) November 24, 2022

Greetings @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAcom, please on behalf of Africa, I am seeking a meeting on #Twitter with Ismail Elfath and the referees in the VAR room during the Ghana vrs Portugal game.



As you can see, I am also called Ismail. We can trash this out like a family.



Thank you. — Zubaida Afua Mabuno Ismail ???? (@Dereal_ZAMI) November 24, 2022

The Ghana Football Association has petitioned FIFA against the shameful conduct of United States of America referee Ismail Elfath after he awarded a dubious and an imaginary penalty to Portugal without checking the VAR. #BlackStarsAtQatar#Ghanasoccernet pic.twitter.com/PEJfSZO3YE — Emmanuel Mawuena Todoko (@emmanuel_todoko) November 25, 2022

Ghana was robbed, FLAT... Hell will, at least, have one REFEREE in there! pic.twitter.com/6Q9EC0Bc9w — BLAKK RASTA (@Blakkrasta) November 24, 2022