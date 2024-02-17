Investing in Ghana Premier League not rewarding – Nsoatreman Owner

Nsoatreman FC

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the owner of Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, says investing in the league is not rewarding enough financially.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations disclosed that one must be made and ready to sacrifice to invest in the local league.



Awuah made these statements on the floor of Parliament when the house was discussing Ghana’s poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



He believes local players must make the core of the team if the Black Stars are to be successful again.

“As one who invests in the game, I have to be very honest that it takes somebody who is bold enough to invest in football in Ghana because the returns are not rewarding enough.



“People are not patronising our matches. All investments you make into the team are not recouped.



“Certainly, it takes we those who are bold enough and those of us who are prepared to make sacrifices to invest in football in Ghana.”