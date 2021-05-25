Invitation to Black Stars not a bad decision - Ibrahim Danlad

King Faisal goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

King Faisal goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, says his invitation to the senior national team, the Black Stars will give him the needed experience to be a better goalkeeper for the national U-23 side, the Black Meteors.

Danlad, who was adjudged the best goalkeeper at the AFCON U23 tournament in Mauritania has been invited for the Black Stars international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast next month.



The Black Meteors team also have an assignment in June against Korea in an international friendly but many have quizzed why Ibrahim Danlad was not invited to the national U-23 team.



According to him, he is ready to join any of the national teams but being in the Black Stars will give him the needed experience which will prepare him for any U-23 tournament.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM on his call-up to the Black Stars, he said, “All the decisions were taken by the coaches in my absence. I am sure the coaches communicated and they know what will help me.

"Being in the Black Stars is not a bad decision because the coaches are thinking about my development and the impact I can have on the team in the future," he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.



“I just have to work hard and prove my worth when I go to the national U-23 side. The Black Stars will help me get the experience and prepare me very well for any U-23 tournament”.



Danlad a player of Asante Kotoko on loan to King Faisal said he is confident the Porcupine Warriors can still win the Ghana Premier League.



“The league is not over and I know that Asante Kotoko can still win the league.”