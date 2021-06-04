Ipswich Town to swoop for Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah ahead of next season

Albert Adomah

Ipswich Town FC head coach Paul Cook is interested in signing former Ghana international Albert Adomah ahead of next season.

Adomah is reportedly considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window and could leave the Queens Park Rangers to join a new club.



Adomah has fallen out of favour at QPR and could now depart from his boyhood club in search of regular game-time elsewhere.



Reports claim that Ipswich, Derby County, Luton Town, Bristol City and Birmingham City are all monitoring his situation and would be interested in signing him if the opportunity comes up.

Ipswich manager Cook is looking to strengthen his squad in the upcoming window and is keen on bringing the 33-year-old player to Portman Road.



Adomah made 34 appearances for QPR in the just ended campaign but only seven games where he scored twice and provided five assists.