Irate Ashgold supporters want Thomas Duah sacked as interim coach

Thomas Duah, interim coach of Obuasi Ashanti Gold

Angry supporters of Obuasi Ashanti Gold are calling on the club's management to sack interim coach Thomas Duah.

This follows Ashanti Gold's 1-1 drawn game on Sunday against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



AshGold broke the deadlock of the game through David Abagna Sadan before Abbass Ganui denied the miners deep in injury time to deny the miners all three points.



After the game supporter of the club massed up at the teams dressing room calling for the head of their interim coach Thomas Duah.



According to them, the coach is not good enough and he needs to be replaced as soon as possible to save the team.

One fans said, "Thomas Duah is not good enough all he knows how to do is to gossip."



While others blamed him for Ashantigold's poor showing against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Young French coach Romain Folz went AWOL from the club and they appointed Thomas Duah as the interim coach.