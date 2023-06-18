Is Thomas Partey set to exit from Arsenal this summer?

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be set for a surprise departure from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Ghanaian international still has a contract with the Gunners which is set to expire in 2025 after he joined the North London side in October 2020 on a long-term contract from Spanish side Atletico Madrid for a fee of €50 million.



Injuries have blighted the midfielder’s time at the Emirates, although he appeared to have gotten over the injury hump in 2022/23 as he consistently dominated at the base of Arteta’s midfield amid Arsenal’s title charge.



According to a Twitter post by renowned football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, there is a concrete chance for the former Tema Youth man to leave Arsenal this summer with clubs having shown interest as there have been discussions about his exit.



Partey, 30, has been a key player for Arsenal this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.



However, it seems that his performances have caught the eye of many clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan or a return to Atletico Madrid who are keen to add him to their squads ahead of the new season.

???? Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit. #AFC



Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today.



Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice. pic.twitter.com/LwrUPhQ6sF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

LSN/OGB