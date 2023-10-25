Is he an asset or liability? - Arsenal fans debate Partey's importance following latest injury

Partey has suffered a muscular injury

Arsenal fans are beginning to question the importance of Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey to the club’s title ambitions.

After missing over a month of football due to injury, Thomas Partey returned to action in a brief cameo against Manchester City on October 8, 2023.



Partey showcased his worth to the team, initiating the attack that resulted in their hard-fought 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.



His return was welcoming news for Arsenal but after the international break where he featured in two games for Ghana, Thomas Partey has played no part in Arsenal’s last two matches.



Fans were expectant of him starting against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22. 2023 but the Ghanaian midfielder spent the entire game watching from the bench.



His absence led to criticism of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta but fans got an indication of the actual situation after he was dropped from the team that played Sevilla in the Champions League.



Ahead of the game played on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Arsenal announced that Partey was left out of the team due to fitness.

Coach Mikel Arteta explained that Partey sustained a muscular injury in training and thus played no part in the game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.



Following the injury, fans of the club are beginning to wonder if the 30-year-old can play major part in Arsenal’s dream of winning the title.



While the majority of the fans believe that Partey still has a role to play, others believe that it is high time Arsenal cut their losses on the player due to his recurrent injury record.



