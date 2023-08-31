Is it money or pomposity? - Coach Opeele slams NPP communicator for insulting NDC communicator on TV

Coach Opeele Boateng and Ellen Ama Daaku

Former head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has chided Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party for the foul language she used on Metro TV in response to a comment by her National Democratic Congress counterpart.

Ayisha Alhassan, the NDC communicator on the Monday, August 28 edition of the Good Morning Ghana had the unpleasant experience of being insulted by Ellen Ama Daaku.



In response to a comment by Ayisha Alhassan on the state of the Ghanaian economy, Ama Daaku quoted Daddy Lumba’s 'Nipa Fuu', much to the chagrin of the host and some viewers as expressed via social media.



Her choice of words of subsequent justification of it irked the host of the show who scolded her for being rude and not according her co-panellist the needed response.



Coach Opeele who took notice of the viral video, slammed what he views to be the ‘pomposity’ of some NPP communicators.



Coach Opeele is worried that communicators of the NPP are now resorting to insults to justify the actions of the government.

He brought up an encounter between NPP’s Dennis Miracles Boagye and Sammy Gyamfi on Asempa to support his observation of the new style adopted by NPP communicators.



“NPP losing it? I don't know whether it is too much money or BOMBAST POMPOSITY. I just watched this beautiful lady comment on TV and I felt so ASHAMED. Last time, Miracle Aboagye's comment on Asempa FM about the NDC was too DISRESPECTFUL over picketing at BoG”, he tweeted.



Meanwhile, some members of the NPP have justified the actions of Ellen Ama Daaku, praising her for being abusive and rude to a fellow politician.



Akosua Manu, a parliamentary aspirant hopeful of the party is one of a number of NPP bigwigs who have openly supported Ama Daaku.



“Ellen is gorgeous! I do not see how that bothers you, Sir! My statement was crisp and clear. Obviously, you endorse the disrespectful, condescending and insulting posture some of your people assume which is intended to gain some traction and cower people into submission. If it bothers you so much then call out the wrong on both ends.

“However I will say it with my whole chest, She’s bold and beautiful for standing up for what she believes in. If clearly being cultured on programmes means nothing to you then do not pretend when same dose is given!”she wrote in response to a comment by NDC’s Stan Dogbe condemning the conduct of Ellen Ama Daaku.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE